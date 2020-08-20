Apple helped US build a 'top secret' iPod, claims former engineer

A former engineer at Apple, David Shayer, has claimed in a detailed blog post that he was once asked to help the US Department of Energy build a "top secret" iPod.

Shayer, one of the early software engineers hired to work on the first iPod, said he was sitting at his desk in 2005 when his boss's boss at Apple (AAPL) asked him to take on a "special assignment" for the company.



Shayer claimed only two others within Apple knew about the project: the vice-president of the iPod division and the senior vice president of hardware.

All those involved have since left the company, he said.

Shayer said he met with two engineers from Bechtel, a US defense contractor, and was told they would build the iPod — all he had to do was provide any assistance they required from Apple.

The iPods had to look and function like regular iPods, but would contain some custom hardware that could record data and not be detected by the average user, Shayer said.

This narrative is in contrast with the company's clashes with the FBI and Department of Justice in recent years over its refusal to build backdoors in iPhones.

Shayer, however, said he never found out exactly what kind of hardware the two Bechtel engineers were looking to add to the secret iPod.

In his blog post though, he has noted: they may have been building a "stealth Geiger counter" for measuring radioactivity.

"You could walk around a city, casually listening to your tunes, while recording evidence of radioactivity—scanning for smuggled or stolen uranium, for instance, or evidence of a dirty bomb development program—with no chance that the press or public would get wind of what was happening," he wrote.