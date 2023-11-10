Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak suffers 'minor stroke' in Mexico

Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, was hospitalised in Mexico City on Wednesday (Nov 8) due to a minor stroke, he told ABC News on Thursday.

The 73-year-old was scheduled to speak at the World Business Forum on Wednesday in Mexico City, where he was taken to a hospital after falling ill. As per reports, he is returning to the United States.

Earlier, a source report by TMZ mentioned that the illness was potentially a less serious bout of vertigo.

Wozniak told ABC News that he had experienced dizziness and vertigo and found himself unable to walk.

The media outlet mentioned that he said in a text message that an MRI scan showed that he had a "minor but real stroke".

So far, Wozniak's team has not said anything about his condition.

The engineering prodigy, nicknamed "Woz," founded Apple in 1976 with Steve Jobs, who died in 2011.

Their business pioneered personal computing and went on to be the world's most valuable company.

Their company is known for the design and functionality of a range of consumer electronics, including laptop and desktop computers, and the iPhone mobile phone.

Earlier this year in March, Wozniak signed a letter asking for a halt in the development of the most powerful artificial intelligence (AI) models. Tesla owner Elon Musk has also signed the letter.

He spoke to BBC in May as he proposed the need for AI regulation. He expressed apprehension that the technology would be harnessed by "bad actors".

He said: "AI is so intelligent it's open to the bad players, the ones that want to trick you about who they are."