Live Now
APEC summit LIVE updates | Biden meets Mexican President Lopez Obrador
WION Web Team
New DelhiUpdated: Nov 18, 2023, 01:46 AM IST
US President Joe Biden (R) looks on as Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a bilateral meeting on the last day of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Week in San Francisco, California, on November 17, 2023. Photograph:(AFP)
Story highlights
APEC summit LIVE updates: The economic leaders, which include heads of state and CEOs of leading companies are busy networking and lobbying for agreements that eventually will shape global economic scenario and even affect geopolitics
APEC summit LIVE updates: It's the last day of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation Economic Leaders' Week (AELW) the leaders are still in San Francisco, USA and conducting vital meetings.
Stay tuned to WION and we bring you LIVE updates from APEC summit 2023.
18 Nov 2023, 1:40 (IST)
US President Joe Biden met Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on the last day of the APEC summit.
Mexican president pledge that he will tackle trafficking and production of opioid fentanyl as an "act of solidarity". He said that he was "fully aware of the damage it poses to the United States' youth".