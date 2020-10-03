Anti-China protest near Eiffel Tower decries human rights violations

Protesters gathered near Eiffel Tower in Paris to demonstrate their opposition to human rights violations in China. More than 300 protesters took to Trocadero square and expressed their anger against Chinese Communist Party on Thursday.

The protesters belonged to different groups like Tibet associations, the Uyghur Association of France, SWouth Mongolians, Falange Gong, Hong Kong dissidents and Taiwanese. The protesters gave a clarion call to global leaders to resist China. Each group carried banners and flags representing their group and raised slogans against China.

Leaders of these groups called on the international community to support their struggle against China. Some protesters even carried 'Free Hong Kong' placards and many wore masks with 'Free Tibet printed on it.

The protest, which lasted more than three hours ended with all protesters lighting up the Paris night with their mobile phone torches and singing "We shall overcome".

The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China also lent its support to the protest. Meanwhile, a similar kind of protest was held in Japan against the Chinese Communist Party. These protests come on the occasion of the 71st National Day of the People`s Republic of China

