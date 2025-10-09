/Another one bites the dust: US fires diplomat over concealing romantic relationship with Chinese national

The US State Department announced on Wednesday (October 8) that it had fired a Foreign Service officer for failing to disclose a romantic relationship with a Chinese national who had connections to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Tommy Pigott, a spokesperson for the department, confirmed the firing, saying that the officer admitted to hiding the relationship. "The State Department has officially terminated the employment of aForeign Service officer who admitted concealing a romantic relationship with a Chinese national with known ties to the Chinese Communist Party," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott was quoted as saying.



While the individual in question did not provide concrete evidence of espionage, he did express concerns on video, suggesting that his partner could have been a spy. He also acknowledged that her father was directly involved with the CCP. The department’s decision marks the first instance of an employee being terminated under a Trump-era executive order, which mandates that all government personnel uphold and implement the president's policies.

“We will maintain a zero-tolerance policy for anyone whose actions threaten national security,” Pigott emphasised. Earlier this year, the US imposed restrictions on American diplomats in China, barring them from entering romantic relationships with local nationals—a rare measure reminiscent of Cold War-era precautions.