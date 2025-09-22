Google Preferred
An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude centered in Berkeley jolts US Bay Area

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Sep 22, 2025, 16:45 IST | Updated: Sep 22, 2025, 16:45 IST
An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolted the San Francisco area of US. Photograph: (X/@LastQuake)

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed that tremors were felt across the Bay Area, where several people were reportedly shaken. The earthquake jolted at a depth of 7.8 kilometres around 2:56 am, centred in Berkeley.

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit the San Francisco region of the US in the early hours of Monday. Tremors were felt across the Bay Area, where several people were reportedly shaken. The earthquake jolted at a depth of 7.8 kilometres around 2:56 am, centred in Berkeley, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Initial reports suggested that a minor earthquake of 2.4 magnitude also struck near Petrolia, California, at around 12:50 a.m. However, no injuries or major damage have been reported so far from these quakes.

Meanwhile, residents across the region said they felt the tremors, with many posting on social media about their homes shaking. Several also received alerts from the US Geological Survey’s (USGS) shake notification system as the quake hit.

