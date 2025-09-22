/An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude centered in Berkeley jolts US Bay Area

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit the San Francisco region of the US in the early hours of Monday. Tremors were felt across the Bay Area, where several people were reportedly shaken. The earthquake jolted at a depth of 7.8 kilometres around 2:56 am, centred in Berkeley, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Initial reports suggested that a minor earthquake of 2.4 magnitude also struck near Petrolia, California, at around 12:50 a.m. However, no injuries or major damage have been reported so far from these quakes.

Meanwhile, residents across the region said they felt the tremors, with many posting on social media about their homes shaking. Several also received alerts from the US Geological Survey’s (USGS) shake notification system as the quake hit.