/Amid security push, Zelensky hands President’s Office to spy chief Kyrylo Budanov

On Friday (Jan 2), President Volodymyr Zelensky offered the military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov to take charge of the President’s Office. Zelensky, "Now, Ukraine needs more focus on security issues, the development of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, as well as on the diplomatic track in negotiations, and the President's Office will serve primarily to fulfil such tasks." Budanov has accepted the offer, but has not officially appointed yet. The military intelligence chief has already been tasked by Zelensky to update and present strategic foundations for Ukraine's defence.

Budanov said, “I have accepted the proposal of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to head the Office of the President. I will continue to serve Ukraine. The position of Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine is another line of responsibility before the state. It is both an honor and a profound commitment, especially at this decisive moment in our country’s history, to focus on issues critical to Ukraine’s strategic security."

Zelensky has identified this change as the need of the hour, he said at this time, Ukraine needs greater focus on security issues, the development of the Defence and Security Forces of Ukraine, as well as on the diplomatic track of negotiations.