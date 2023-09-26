Amid ongoing tensions, Canada's Major General highlights strong relations with Indian Army

Despite the prevailing tensions between Canada and India, the 13th Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs’ Conference in Delhi has seen the active participation of Canada, reaffirming its dedication to the Indo-Pacific region.

In response to WION questions, Major General Peter Scott, Deputy Commander of the Canadian Army, acknowledged the recent political tension between the two nations.

He stated, "I'm very much aware of our Prime Minister's statement that was made in the House of Commons requesting co-operation from the Indian government in an independent investigation that's ongoing. But that's not the reason that I'm here."

Major General Scott highlighted his primary focus at the conference, explaining that he was "here to look for partnerships within the region among the 30 nations that are participating in this conference."

He emphasised the importance of building peace and security in the region through collaborations with like-minded nations. This cooperation, he said, would encompass exercises, multinational forums of discussion, capacity-building initiatives, and exchanges of officers and soldiers.

Regarding the strained bilateral relations between India and Canada, Major General Scott remained optimistic. He expressed hope that the political dispute would be resolved swiftly and that the relationship between the two nations would return to normalcy.

He emphasised the strong relationship at the army-to-army level, emphasising the importance of continuing to strengthen this bond.

Addressing questions about Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy being impacted by the political tension, Major General Scott deferred to political leaders, stating, "Let our political masters deal with that question."

He reiterated his commitment to focusing on areas where the Canadian and Indian armies can contribute to peace and security in the region, irrespective of political developments.

In response to a query about dealing with an assertive China in the Indo-Pacific, Major General Scott stressed the importance of presence and co-operation.

He suggested that nations should explore opportunities for joint naval and aerial operations, as well as ground exercises, to send a resounding message of unity in maintaining safety and prosperity in the region.

Major General Scott also assured that the current political tensions would not affect ongoing co-operation between the Canadian and Indian armies.

He confirmed that both sides were keen to continue exchanging ideas and training together where opportunities arose, with a shared goal of contributing to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies)

