/Amid CDC crisis, Trump wants pharmaceutical companies to ‘justify success’ of COVID-19 drugs

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Sep 1) called on pharmaceutical companies to “justify the success” of COVID-19 drugs, adding that there is a disagreement on whether the drugs saved lives. This comes amid the controversy surrounding the removal of CDC Director Susan Monarez after she reportedly opposed the proposed changes in vaccine policy brought by Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. Monarez argued that the revisions were inconsistent with established scientific evidence and could undermine public health. Her dismissal also sparked resignations from other CDC officials, who supported her.

The reforms pushed by Kennedy would limit access to the COVID-19 vaccine–a move criticised by several health officials. In the lengthy post on his Truth Social platform, Trump questioned Pfizer and other companies why they have not presented the successful results of the COVID-19 drugs to the public.

He added, “It is very important that the Drug Companies justify the success of their various Covid Drugs. Many people think they are a miracle that saved Millions of lives. Others disagree! With CDC being ripped apart over this question, I want the answer, and I want it NOW. I have been shown information from Pfizer, and others, that is extraordinary, but they never seem to show those results to the public. Why not??? They go off to the next ‘hunt’ and let everyone rip themselves apart, including Bobby Kennedy Jr. and CDC, trying to figure out the success or failure of the Drug Companies Covid work.”

The US president further demanded they “clear up this mess” by showing the “great numbers and results” to the public and the CDC.