Manila, Philippines

The police in the Philippines said on Friday (Dec 6) that American YouTuber Elliot Eastman, who was abducted in October, was most likely dead.

Eastman was kidnapped by four unidentified men from his home on October 17 in Mindanao, a southern island wracked in previous decades by ransom kidnappings.

According to cops, kidnappers shot Eastman when he attempted to flee before dragging him onto a boat that sped off the coast of Sibuco municipality.

'Eastman died while on the boat ride'

Speaking to the news agency AFP, acting regional police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Ramoncelio Sawan said that Eastman died while on the boat ride.

One suspect was arrested in November, and the police also questioned a witness. Sawan told AFP that the witness was a relative of one of the suspects.

"One of the suspects told (the witness) that on the night they abducted Eastman... they noticed he was already dead due to his gunshot wounds so they decided to just throw his body into the sea," he added.

"Ever since the incident, we haven't received any demand for ransom from his abductors. This might be because of his death," the police official further said.

Motive behind abduction not yet known

Sawan also told AFP that around 10 people were allegedly involved in Eastman's kidnapping. However, he said that these people appeared to be unaffiliated with any rebel groups in Mindanao that have engaged in ransom kidnappings in the past.

"We are still hopeful that he is still alive. But right now, we will stick to what we have," the police official also said.

The US Embassy in Manila said they are aware of the developments and were in coordination with Philippine authorities.

(With inputs from agencies)