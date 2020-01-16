Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos gets trolled online as he visits Gandhi memorial at Rajpath

Jan 16, 2020

One of the first thing he did was visiting the Gandhi memorial at Rajghat. He was seen placing flowers at the memorial and paying respect.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos who is in India for an annual Amazon event yesterday visited the Mahatma Gandhi memorial in New Delhi. 

One of the first thing he did was visiting the Gandhi memorial at Rajghat. He was seen placing flowers at the memorial and paying respect. Bezos posted a video where he can be seen in a white kurta and an orange half-jacket, carrying a colourful wreath of flowers on the lawns of the memorial at Raj Ghat.

Amazon's Jeff Bezos, richest man in the world, has been under fire for work policies termed as “brutal”. It was in the context that many have responded to the video posted by him on social media paying respect of Gandhi. 
 

