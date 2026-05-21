/Airbus to appeal AF447 manslaughter verdict in France's highest court

Airbus has announced it will appeal Thursday's (May 21) guilty verdict to the Court of Cassation, France's highest court for criminal and civil matters, vowing to continue its legal fight following the Paris Court of Appeal's conviction for corporate manslaughter over the 2009 AF447 disaster. In a statement from Toulouse, Airbus recognised the judgement but pointed out that the Paris Court of Appeal's decision conflicts with the arguments made by the Public Prosecutor's Office and the findings of the 2019 dismissal order issued by the investigating judges, as well as the initial Public Prosecution submissions and the 2023 acquittal ruling.

Any further appeals following the verdict will shift the focus away from the AF447 cockpit to points of law. This means the Court of Cassation will not re-examine the facts of the crash itself but instead scrutinise the legal framework and reasoning applied by the appeals court in reaching its guilty verdict.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The verdict marks a significant turn in a legal battle that has stretched over 17 years. While the financial penalties are considered symbolic, the ruling is seen as significant reputational damage for both companies.

For victims' families, who have pursued accountability across nearly two decades of proceedings, Airbus's decision to appeal means the legal process is set to continue. Airbus expressed its deepest sympathies and unwavering support to the families and loved ones of the victims, stating that from the outset it has pursued a constant objective: to understand the facts, seek the truth, draw all necessary lessons, and act responsibly to continue improving aviation safety.