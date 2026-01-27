/After USS Abraham Lincoln arrival, US announces multi-day air drill amid escalating Iran tensions

Google Preferred
Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Jan 27, 2026, 22:08 IST | Updated: Jan 27, 2026, 22:08 IST
Photograph: (X (@CENTCOM))

Story highlights

The US Air Forces start a multi-day Middle East exercise to test rapid deployment and dispersed operations as tensions with Iran continue to escalate

As tensions with Iran continue to rise, the US military is ramping up its presence in the Middle East with a new large-scale air exercise announced by US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Tuesday (Jan 27). The Ninth Air Force, known operationally as Air Forces Central (AFCENT), confirmed it has started a multi-day readiness drill aimed at showcasing its capacity to rapidly deploy, spread out, and maintain air combat operations across CENTCOM’s area of responsibility. According to AFCENT, the exercise is focused on improving the military’s ability to disperse aircraft and personnel, deepen cooperation with regional partners, and execute flexible response options in a dynamic security environment.

The drill will test rapid relocation procedures for troops and aircraft, operations from temporary or contingency bases, and sustainment of missions with a minimal logistical footprint. It will also assess multinational command-and-control coordination across a wide operational theater. During the exercise, US forces will send small teams to several contingency sites to practice swift setup, aircraft launch, and recovery using lean support packages. AFCENT emphasized that all activities are being carried out with the consent of host nations and in close coordination with both civil and military aviation authorities, underscoring safety and respect for national sovereignty.

The announcement comes just one day after CENTCOM confirmed the arrival of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group in the region, significantly expanding US offensive and defensive capabilities. The carrier’s deployment provides President Donald Trump with additional military options amid heightened scrutiny of Iran following the regime’s deadly crackdown on protesters.

Lt. Gen. Derek France, commander of AFCENT and Combined Forces Air Component for CENTCOM, said the exercise highlights the readiness and adaptability of US air forces operating under challenging conditions. He noted that the drills reinforce the disciplined execution needed to ensure airpower can be delivered effectively alongside international partners whenever and wherever required.

