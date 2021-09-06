After 7 years in detention, Libyan authorities release Muammar Gadhafi's son

After more than seven years in detention in Tripoli following his extradition from neighbouring Niger, Libyan authorities released one of Muammar Gadhafi's sons on Sunday, the country's interim leader said.

In a tweet on Monday, Prime Minister-designate Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said that al-Saadi Gadhafi had been released in compliance with an earlier court order.

Watch | Afghanistan: Hibatullah Akhundzada is expected to be the Emir

The transitional government's spokesman Mohamed Hamouda, said the son walked free from Tripoli's al-Hadaba prison. The spokesman did not elaborate on the circumstances of the son's release.

In al-Hadaba prison, many Gadhafi regime officials are being held pending trial, mostly in connection to the crackdown on the 2011 uprising, which toppled the dictator and led to his killing.

After he was acquitted on charges over the 2011 uprising, al-Saadi Gadhafi was released, reported local media. On his release, he travelled to Turkey, said al-Marsad news website.

Also Read: Anti-Taliban leader, Massoud, says he is ready to talk with Taliban

In the tweet announcing the release, Dbeibah said, "We cannot move forward without achieving reconciliation." His government has been given the task of leading the war-torn country to elections before the end of this year.

Muammar Gadhafi had eight children. Several of them played significant roles in his regime. During the 2011 revolt, al-Saadi Gadhafi headed a special forces brigade, which was involved in the crackdown on protesters and rebels.

(With inputs from agencies)