/A skull image and a warning: Khamenei vows to continue punishment of Israel, in first X post since US attack on nuke sites

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed punishment for Israel as tensions continue to escalate after the US hit three nuclear facilities in Iran on Sunday (June 22). Taking to X, the official handle of the Iranian leader vowed to intensify attacks against Tel Aviv, but made no mention of the US attacks. The post read, “The punishment continues. The Zionist enemy has made a big mistake, committed a big crime; it must be punished and it is being punished; it is being punished right now.”

Khamenei's statement comes after the United States carried out ‘Operation Midnight Hammer’ to strike three nuclear sites in Iran (Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan).

President Donald Trump reiterated on Sunday (June 22) that US strikes on Iran had destroyed their nuclear sites, after other officials cautioned that the extent of damage was still not confirmed. In his post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term! The white structure shown is deeply imbedded into the rock, with even its roof well below ground level, and completely shielded from flame. The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!”



Earlier on Saturday (June 21), US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Jun 21) announced a “very successful attack” on Iran's three nuclear sites, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. Iranian officials confirmed that the bombing took place at 2:30 am local time. “We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.