/800 drones, 13 missiles: Ukraine's government building attacked by Russia for the first time in biggest air attack

Russia launched one of its largest attacks on Ukraine hitting Kyiv’s government building and killing at least three. Ukrainian President Zelensky called the strikes a deliberate prolongation of the war and urged international support for air defence and sanctions.
In one of its largest air attacks of the war, Russia fired over 800 drones, 13 missiles on Ukraine overnight, setting the main building of the Ukrainian government on fire in central Kyiv and killing at least three people in the capital, including an infant, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday (Aug 7). Russia said that it had used aircraft, drones, missiles and artillery to strike Ukrainian armaments factories, transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, airfields and arsenals. The attack comes days after Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Zelensky to come to Moscow to hold talks. On the other hand, US President Donald Trump, who once claimed he would end the Russia-Ukraine war in a day, reiterated again that he would help bring an end to the “deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the drone and missile barrage also caused damage across the north, south and east of the country, including the cities of Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih and Odesa, as well as in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions. Zelensky emphasized that such attacks, especially at a time when diplomatic efforts could have progressed, are deliberate crimes meant to prolong the war. He urged the international community, particularly referencing commitments made in Paris and warnings from Washington, to uphold sanctions and deliver promised air defense systems. In a post on X, he said, “Such killings now, when real diplomacy could have already begun long ago, are a deliberate crime and a prolongation of the war. It has been repeatedly said in Washington that sanctions will follow a refusal to talk. We must implement everything that was agreed in Paris.” Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said it was the first time in the war that the main government building in Kyiv was hit. Ukrainian air force said that Ukrainian defence units downed 751 drones and four missiles. This is the highest number of drones Russia has used to attack the country since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, as per Reuters.
French President Emmanuel Macron met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris for a meeting this week, and they also spoke to US President Trump. Macron and other European countries are a part of the ‘coalition of the willing’ that will ensure Ukraine's security gurantees if peace deal is reached. Over two dozen European countries have pledged to be part of a 'reassurance force' to safeguard Ukraine's security after any peace accord with Russia is struck. The French president opined that a ‘reassurance force’ for Ukraine is a key pillar of the security guarantees, and it will be aimed at deterring Moscow from ever again attacking its neighbour. However, Russia has outrightly rejected the prospect of the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine.