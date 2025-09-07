/800 drones, 13 missiles: Ukraine's government building attacked by Russia for the first time in biggest air attack

In one of its largest air attacks of the war, Russia fired over 800 drones, 13 missiles on Ukraine overnight, setting the main building of the Ukrainian government on fire in central Kyiv and killing at least three people in the capital, including an infant, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday (Aug 7). Russia said that it had used aircraft, drones, missiles and artillery to strike Ukrainian armaments factories, transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, airfields and arsenals. The attack comes days after Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Zelensky to come to Moscow to hold talks. On the other hand, US President Donald Trump, who once claimed he would end the Russia-Ukraine war in a day, reiterated again that he would help bring an end to the “deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the drone and missile barrage also caused damage across the north, south and east of the country, including the cities of Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih and Odesa, as well as in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions. Zelensky emphasized that such attacks, especially at a time when diplomatic efforts could have progressed, are deliberate crimes meant to prolong the war. He urged the international community, particularly referencing commitments made in Paris and warnings from Washington, to uphold sanctions and deliver promised air defense systems. In a post on X, he said, “Such killings now, when real diplomacy could have already begun long ago, are a deliberate crime and a prolongation of the war. It has been repeatedly said in Washington that sanctions will follow a refusal to talk. We must implement everything that was agreed in Paris.” Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said it was the first time in the war that the main government building in Kyiv was hit. Ukrainian air force said that Ukrainian defence units downed 751 drones and four missiles. This is the highest number of drones Russia has used to attack the country since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, as per Reuters.

