/72-year-old South Korean man held for overstaying visa in Japan for 26 Years

A 72-year-old South Korean man in Japan has been arrested for reportedly overstaying his visa by more than 26 years after police received a tip in June, Shizuoka Prefectural Police confirmed on Thursday (August 27). The man arrested on Wednesday came to Japan in September 1993 using his brother's passport on a 15-day tourist visa to get a higher-paying job in the country, police said.



The suspect, a resident of Yaizu in Shizuoka Prefecture, is believed to have been living in Japan without proper status since 1993. At the time, overstaying a visa carried no criminal penalty; that only changed when an amended immigration law came into force in February 2000. As a result, police based his arrest on unlawful overstaying dating from that point forward rather than from when he first arrived.

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