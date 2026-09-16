/55-year-old trans policewoman on trial in Germany for raping 14-year-old daughter of a friend

A 55-year-old police officer, a trans woman, has gone on trial for raping a 14-year-old girl last year in Germany. The officer, a biological male who identifies as a woman, was also found in possession of child pornography. He appeared before the Traunstein Regional Court on Tuesday. According to the prosecution, the officer, who was suspended after the case came to light, raped the teenage daughter of one of his friends in the bathroom stall of a fast food restaurant. He also sent the victim pornographic messages on WhatsApp.

The victim was in "shock" over what had happened in the bathroom and was "trembling all over and with her heart pounding", after which she locked herself in the restroom, the indictment states, describing the condition of the young victim.

The prosecution further said that the youngest victim in the child pornography material obtained from his computer is only three years old. The trans officer faces an additional charge for allegedly producing bestiality material. They also found videos of the defendant with several sexual partners and a dog.

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Accused held in men's section of Munich jail

Until the trial concludes, he is being held in the men’s section of Munich Prison pending his trial. The defence and prosecution have reached a pre-trial agreement known as ‘Verständigung’ in the German justice system, under which the officer will serve three to three and a half years in prison for raping the girl and possessing child pornography.