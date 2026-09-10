/$5,000 to Americans, Charlie Kirk, and Iran war end date: 10 key points from Trump's RNC speech

US President Donald Trump addressed Republican Party’s first-ever midterm convention nearly two hours during its opening night on Wednesday (Sep 9). He turned it into personal political rally urging voters to treat the November elections as if he himself were on the ballot, slammed Democrats, targeted former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, praised his administration's action on Iran and announced that he would go on a campaign blitz. An offer of 5000 USD and warning of losing everything also came as a part of Trump's speech. The convention was held as Republicans trying to hold on to their congressional majorities in the November 3 midterm elections.