/3 students killed, 5 injured in Philippines school shooting; 15-year-old suspect arrested

A shooting incident at the Philippines' San Jose National High School in Tacloban City on Monday morning (June 22) killed three students and injured five others. The Tacloban City Police Office (TCPO) is investigating the matter, and the injured victims were promptly assisted and brought to appropriate medical facilities for treatment. In the wake of the incident, classes have been suspended in the largest secondary schools in the city. Philippine News Agency reported that one suspect, a 15-year-old Grade 9 student, was arrested minutes after the incident, which occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Authorities confirmed that both alleged shooters involved are minors.

The police in the statement noted, “At present, law enforcement authorities are conducting an extensive investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, identify all persons involved, and establish the motive behind this unfortunate event. Appropriate police operations are likewise being undertaken to ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the full force of the law.”

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The Department of Education Regional Office VIII has expressed concern over the incident. In a statement issues the department said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this unfortunate incident, particularly the learners, personnel, and families who may have experienced fear, trauma, or distress as a result of the situation.”