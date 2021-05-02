20 terror suspects escape Iraq's prison

WION Web Team
BAGHDAD Published: May 02, 2021, 04:27 PM(IST)

Representative image. Photograph:( Zee News Network )

Follow Us

Story highlights

"According to preliminary figures, between 15 and 20 prisoners escaped a Muthanna facility... We still don't know how it happened," the source said.

Around 20 inmates have escaped prison in southern Iraq holding terror and drug trafficking convicts, a security source told Sputnik on Sunday.

"According to preliminary figures, between 15 and 20 prisoners escaped a Muthanna facility... We still don't know how it happened," the source said.

A manhunt is underway and security officers are combing areas near the prison.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read in App