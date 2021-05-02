20 terror suspects escape Iraq's prison

Representative image. Photograph:( Zee News Network )
"According to preliminary figures, between 15 and 20 prisoners escaped a Muthanna facility... We still don't know how it happened," the source said.
Around 20 inmates have escaped prison in southern Iraq holding terror and drug trafficking convicts, a security source told Sputnik on Sunday.
A manhunt is underway and security officers are combing areas near the prison.
(With inputs from agencies)