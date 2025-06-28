A suicide bomber drove an explosive-laden vehicle into a military convoy in Pakistan’s North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing 13 soldiers and injuring 10 others, along with 19 civilians, a local government official told news agency AFP.
"The explosion also caused the roofs of two houses to collapse, injuring six children," a police officer posted in the district told AFP.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. The region has seen frequent unrest and attacks by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
The blast came amid a surge in militant attacks across Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. In March, the Pakistani army claimed of killed 10 militants who were suspected of having links to TTP after a suicide bomber allegedly targeted the Frontier Corps camp near the Jandola checkpost in South Waziristan. Militants from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) attacked the Jaffar Express passenger train near Gudalar and Piru Kunri, also in March, killing 21 passengers and four paramilitary soldiers.