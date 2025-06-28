A suicide bomb attack in Pakistan’s North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province killed 13 soldiers and injured 10 other soldiers, and 19 civilians. As per the local government officials, a suicide bomber drove an explosive-laden vehicle into a military convoy before the blast happened, news agency AFP reported. The explosion also damaged multiple nearby houses. “The explosion also caused the roofs of two houses to collapse, injuring six children,” a police officer posted in the district told AFP. "The explosion also caused the roofs of two houses to collapse, injuring six children," a police officer posted in the district told AFP.



No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. The region has seen frequent unrest and attacks by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).