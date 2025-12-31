/'We believe in you and our victory': Vladimir Putin's message to Russian troops in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his annual New Year's Eve address, reaffirmed his belief in Russia's eventual victory in the ongoing war in Ukraine. The speech, which aired first in Russia's far-eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, marked the start of 2026 across the country, and was part of a long-standing tradition in Russian media.

In his message, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured Russian troops fighting in Ukraine that the country stands firmly behind them. “We believe in you and our victory,” he declared, emphasising the importance of support for the military personnel engaged in the conflict. He further described the war as a shared national mission, with millions of Russians keeping the soldiers in their thoughts.

The war has led to significant casualties on both sides, with estimates of military deaths reaching into the tens of thousands. Putin also extended his New Year's greetings to both fighters and commanders currently stationed in Ukraine, urging citizens to unite in backing their efforts. This year’s speech holds particular significance as it marks the 26th anniversary of Putin’s rise to power. On December 31, 1999, he assumed the presidency after Boris Yeltsin stepped down, making the date a symbolic moment in his leadership.