/'WE WILL NOT BE AFRAID': Sydney welcomes 2026 as sky lights up with dazzling fireworks under heavy security weeks after terror attack

Sydney rang in 2026 with its iconic fireworks over the Harbour Bridge and Opera House, transforming the city’s skyline into a canvas of light and colour, just weeks after a brutal terror attack had shaken Australia’s largest city. Hundreds of thousands gathered across vantage points around Sydney Harbour on Tuesday (December 31) night, while millions more watched the spectacle live across the world. Yet this year’s celebrations carried a different emotional weight: a mix of remembrance, resilience, and resolve.

Authorities had flagged New Year’s Eve as the first major public test for the city since the attack, prompting one of the largest security operations Sydney has ever seen. Police were deployed in large numbers across the CBD, transport hubs, and harbour foreshore, with visible patrols, barriers, and checkpoints reassuring crowds amid heightened alert levels.

Despite the heavy police presence, the mood on the ground remained calm and reflective rather than fearful. Many attendees said turning up was itself an act of defiance, proof that violence would not dictate how the city lived, gathered, or celebrated. Earlier in the night, organisers incorporated moments of reflection into the programme, acknowledging lives lost and communities affected by recent violence. The gestures were subtle but significant, striking a balance between mourning and moving forward.

As midnight approached, Sydney’s world-famous fireworks display unfolded in carefully choreographed stages, illuminating the harbour with bursts of gold, blue, and white. The show celebrated Indigenous culture, unity, and renewal, themes that resonated strongly in a city still processing grief.