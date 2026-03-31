An Iranian aeroplane being readied for a humanitarian run to India was damaged Monday (Mar 30) in what officials are claiming was a US airstrike on Mashhad airport. In a post on X, the Iranian embassy in India slammed the attack as "a war crime and a clear violation of international law," and said that it threatens to delay urgently needed medical supplies from reaching war-affected civilians in Iran. The Mahan Air-owned aircraft, according to Tehran, was due to land in New Delhi on April 1 to pick up medicines and relief materials.

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A war crime?

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In an X post, Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation said that "The attack on an Iranian aircraft carrying medicines and medical equipment constitutes a war crime and a clear violation of international law." Condemning the strike, it noted that the Iranian civilian aircraft, which landed at Mashhad Airport, was "transporting medicines and medical equipment from several countries to Iran."

It emphasised that targeting civilian aircraft engaged in humanitarian missions is a "blatant violation of international aviation regulations and contrary to the principles of humanitarian law." Tehran said the aircraft was scheduled to land in the Indian capital on April 1 to pick up essential medical supplies. The US has not confirmed carrying out any strike on the airport, and the full extent of the damage to the plane isn't yet known.

India's aid outreach

India recently began formalising its humanitarian role in the conflict. On March 18, New Delhi sent its first batch of medical supplies to Iran via the Iranian Red Crescent Society. The Iranian embassy in India acknowledged the delivery on social media, thanking "the kind people of India" for their support.