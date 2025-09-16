/'Virtually no crime in DC' says Trump, his team lauds him for a feat nobody could achieve in 40 years

US President Donald Trump signs the memorandum to establish a Memphis Safe Task Force. He aims to make all American cities like DC - crime-free.
As US President Donald Trump signs the memorandum to establish a Memphis Safe Task Force, Stephen Miller, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security, lauded the former for his efforts to make the anti-crime initiative in Washington DC. He said, "President Trump's initiative here in Washington, DC, is the most successful anti-crime initiative in American history... now, the President is going to take that same model to Memphis."
Miller said that in just 30 days, the president put together a team that worked to curb violent crime. He even went on to say people were unable to so do in four decades and called it Trump’s ‘momentous achievement’.
Even the president said, “There is virtually no crime in DC, right now.” And the DC plan is what the administration envisages to take to other cities in America. Talking about crime in Memphis, Trump noted that one is four times more likely to be murdered on the streets inMemphis than in Mexico.
While cleaning DC, earlier this month, Trump administration ordered to dismantle the longest-standing peace vigil on a street across the White House. It was done under the pretext of “beautification” of Washington, DC. It was also a part of the cleanup drive, which aimed to remove encampments by the homeless. But the peace vigil was a protest against wars.