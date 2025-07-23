/'USA BUSINESSES WILL BOOM': Trump tariffs push Japan, Indonesia to open markets for US goods

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (July 23) underscoring his trade-first agenda, said that Japan and Indonesia have, for the first time ever, agreed to fully open their markets to American goods—including automobiles, agriculture, and even the long-protected rice sector. The US President attributed the breakthrough to his aggressive tariff strategy, insisting that without the leverage of tariffs, such access would have been “impossible.”

Posting on Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “Remember, Japan is, for the first time ever, OPENING ITS MAKET TO THE USA, even to cars, SUV’s, Trucks, -and everything else, even agriculture and RICE, which was always a complete NO, NO. The Open Market Japan may be as big a profit factor as the Tariffs themselves, but was only gotten because of the Tariff Power. They also agreed to buy BILLIONS OF DOLLARS WORTH OF MILITARY AND OTHER EQUIPMENT, and give us 90% of 550 BILLION DOLLARS - AND MORE!!! MAGA!!!. Indonesia has also agreed, for the first time ever, to COMPLETELY OPEN ITS MARKET TO THE USA. That’s BIG!!! Our businesses will make a fortune. Likewise Japan!"

“I will always give up Tariff points if I can get major countries to OPEN THEIR MARKETS TO THE USA. Another great power of Tariffs. Without them, it would be impossible to get countries to OPEN UP!!! ALWAYS, ZERO TARIFFS TO AMERICA!!!. I WILL ONLY LOWER TARIFFS IF A COUNTRY AGREES TO OPEN ITS MARKET. IF NOT, MUCH HIGHER TARIFFS! Japan’s Markets are now OPEN (for first time ever!). USA BUSINESSES WILL BOOM!,” he further wrote.