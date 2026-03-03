/'US stands with all children...': Melania Trump's 'peace soon' message in UN amid America's war with Iran

US First Lady Melania Trump on Monday (Mar 2) chaired a UN Security Council meeting amid raging the US-Israeli war against Iran. Melania Trump opened the meeting with a strike of a ceremonial gavel before thanking Britain for its month-long presidency. In her address, she honoured the US service members killed in the war on Iran and insisted that there will be “peace soon.”
"To the families who have lost their heroes who sacrifice their lives for freedom, their bravery and dedication will always be remembered," she said before the packed chamber. "Enduring peace will be achieved when knowledge and understanding are fully valued within all our societies," she added. "Societies ruled by knowledge and wisdom are therefore more peaceful." She also addressed a session named "Children, Technology, and Education in Conflict," that was planned before the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. She said, "The US stands with all of the children throughout the world. I hope soon peace will be yours." Ahead of the meeting, Iran's ambassador to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani said "it is deeply shameful and hypocritical that on the very first day of its presidency of the Security Council, the United States convened a high-level meeting on protecting children."
Also Read: 'Let's get the job done': Trump to pick Iran's new leader? US president says he has 3 ‘good choices’
Meanwhile, AFP said that many observers say the US president intends to bypass the Security Council with his new "Board of Peace," which held its inaugural session in Washington last month, with several countries pledging funds and personnel to rebuild Gaza. At the meeting, Trump repeated his stance that the UN had failed in its mission. Since returning to the White House last year, he has withdrawn support from several major UN agencies, including the World Health Organization.