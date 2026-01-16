/‘Turning point’: Canada's Mark Carney meets Xi Jinping for top level talks in Beijing after eight-year freeze

Google Preferred
Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jan 16, 2026, 09:10 IST | Updated: Jan 16, 2026, 10:28 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Chinese President Xi Jinping Photograph: (Combination created using images from AFP)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks in Beijing on Friday (Jan 16), marking the first leaders’ meeting between Canada and China in eight years.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Chinese President Xi Jinping have begun vital talks in Beijing. The Friday (Jan 16) meeting is the first between the two countries' leaders after eight years and has been lauded by both sides as a "turning point" in the traditionally strained relations. The vital talks follow US President Donald Trump's aggressive tariffs on Canadian products, due to which Carney has sought to reduce his country's economic reliance on its main market, the United States. While the US and Canada have been in talks to lower tariffs, an agreement has yet to be reached. Carney, on Thursday, also met with Premier Li Qiang and is scheduled to hold talks with business leaders to discuss trade.

Historic gains

During the bilateral meeting, Carney, as per reports, told Jinping that Canada and China were forging a new strategic partnership that stands to yield "historic" gains by leveraging the strengths of each.

(Further details awaited)

