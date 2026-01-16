/‘Turning point’: Canada's Mark Carney meets Xi Jinping for top level talks in Beijing after eight-year freeze

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Chinese President Xi Jinping have begun vital talks in Beijing. The Friday (Jan 16) meeting is the first between the two countries' leaders after eight years and has been lauded by both sides as a "turning point" in the traditionally strained relations. The vital talks follow US President Donald Trump's aggressive tariffs on Canadian products, due to which Carney has sought to reduce his country's economic reliance on its main market, the United States. While the US and Canada have been in talks to lower tariffs, an agreement has yet to be reached. Carney, on Thursday, also met with Premier Li Qiang and is scheduled to hold talks with business leaders to discuss trade.