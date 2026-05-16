/'Tremendous success': Trump after returning from China; says, 'It was a historic moment'

US President Donald Trump described his two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping as a major success after returning to the White House. Speaking to reporters, Trump praised the outcome of the Beijing visit and highlighted progress on trade and diplomatic relations. Asked who gained more from the summit, Trump responded: “All I can say is, that was a great success. It was fantastic.” "We made great deals, we did great trade deals, we had great relationships. And a lot of things have happened, and you’ll be hearing about them," he added. "But that was a tremendous success."

Despite Trump’s positive remarks, the United States and China did not announce any major breakthroughs on key issues such as Iran or Taiwan, both of which were discussed during the summit. Trump also said tariff discussions were absent from the talks with Xi, despite expectations that both leaders would address the future of the one-year tariff truce agreed upon during their previous meeting in South Korea. "We didn't discuss those... It wasn't brought up," Trump said when asked about tariffs.

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The earlier truce had paused an intense trade war between the two economic powers, during which tariffs on several products climbed above 100 per cent. Trade conditions have since changed. Washington continued to maintain some tariffs linked to allegations surrounding China’s role in fentanyl supply chains and claims of unfair trade practices. In February, the US Supreme Court struck down several Trump-era duties, including measures tied to drug trafficking concerns. The White House later introduced a temporary 10-percent global tariff while pursuing investigations that could result in permanent duties.