/'Stopped India-Pakistan war, could have been nuclear': Trump repeats same old 'achievement' claims

United States President Donald Trump has once again repeated his claims that he stopped the India-Pakistan war, and five jets were shot down during the offensive between the Asian neighbours. During a press briefing, Trump also said that he used trade to speak to India and Pakistan, and that is why the war did not end up as a nuclear war. Additionally, Washington's UNSC Representative Ambassador Dorothy Shea also claimed that Trump administration played a key role in "de-escalations" between India and Pakistan in recent months.

Trump said, “We have stopped wars between India and Pakistan. They were probably going to end up in a nuclear war. They shot down five planes in the last attack. It was back and forth, back and forth. I called them and I said no more trade if you do this. They are both powerful nuclear nations. Who knows where that would have ended up, and I stopped it...” Trump had earlier said that he loves Pakistan and called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “fantastic man.” He also called Pakistani Army chief Asim Munir instrumental in stopping the war between India and Pakistan., "Well, I stopped the war…. I love Pakistan. I think Modi is a fantastic man. I spoke to him last night. We're going to make a trade deal with Modi of India. But I stopped the war between Pakistan and India,” Trump said.

India denies Trump's claims

India had conducted Operation Sindoor early on May 7 and hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Hostilities arose between the two countries thereafter. On May 10, the DGMOs of both countries agreed to stop firing based on a bilateral understanding. Trump has claimed that it was reached after his intervention. He also claimed that he used trade and tariff to stop the fighting between the countries.