/'Stopped India-Pakistan war, could have been nuclear': Trump repeats same old 'achievement' claims

United States President Donald Trump has once again repeated his claims that he stopped the India-Pakistan war, and five jets were shot down during the offensive between the Asian neighbours. During a press briefing, Trump also said that he used trade to speak to India and Pakistan, and that is why the war did not end up as a nuclear war. Additionally, Washington's UNSC Representative Ambassador Dorothy Shea also claimed that Trump administration played a key role in "de-escalations" between India and Pakistan in recent months.
Trump said, “We have stopped wars between India and Pakistan. They were probably going to end up in a nuclear war. They shot down five planes in the last attack. It was back and forth, back and forth. I called them and I said no more trade if you do this. They are both powerful nuclear nations. Who knows where that would have ended up, and I stopped it...” Trump had earlier said that he loves Pakistan and called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “fantastic man.” He also called Pakistani Army chief Asim Munir instrumental in stopping the war between India and Pakistan., "Well, I stopped the war…. I love Pakistan. I think Modi is a fantastic man. I spoke to him last night. We're going to make a trade deal with Modi of India. But I stopped the war between Pakistan and India,” Trump said.
India had conducted Operation Sindoor early on May 7 and hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Hostilities arose between the two countries thereafter. On May 10, the DGMOs of both countries agreed to stop firing based on a bilateral understanding. Trump has claimed that it was reached after his intervention. He also claimed that he used trade and tariff to stop the fighting between the countries.
India has categorically rejected the claims made by the US president. India said that the understanding reached between the two nations was bilateral and no third-party mediation was involved. India said that they received calls from US Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and they were told that any request for a ceasefire should come from the Pakistani side and not any other country. It was after this that the Pakistani DGMO contacted the Indian counterpart and an understanding was reached. India's Ministry of External Affairs has also said that trade was not used in the conversation.