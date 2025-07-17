/‘She took me back,’ ‘It was touch and go’: Obamas come clean on divorce rumours

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama finally came clean candidly on the rumours about their divorce in an episode of her podcast released Wednesday. “She took me back!” Barack Obama said on the “IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson” podcast. “It was touch and go for a while.”

Barack joined his wife and his brother-in-law Craig Robinson for an episode of the siblings’ podcast “IMO” where they laughed off the divorce rumours doing the rounds feverishly for the past year.

While the episode focused on raising young men, the Obamas and Robinson kicked off their conversation with some laughs about the rumours that the Obamas’ marriage was in trouble.

“Wait, you guys like each other?” Robinson joked when Barack Obama entered the conversation, prompting Michelle Obama to reply, “Oh yeah, the rumour mill.”

Barack continued the joke in reply, saying, “She took me back. It was touch and go for a while.”

“It’s so nice to have you both in the same room together,” Robinson continued, to which his sister responded, “I know, ’cause when we aren’t, folks think we’re divorced.”

The rumours about the former first couple’s ‘troubled marriage’ started earlier this year when Barack attended several high-profile events alone, including the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, as well as President Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

Michelle has once shared her decision to not attend certain events she may be expected at as a former first lady, explaining that for the first time in her life, with her two daughters grown and her husband out of public office, she feels free to make decisions for herself.

“This stage in life for me is the first time that I have been completely free,” she said in a previous “IMO” episode that aired July 9.

In the Wednesday episode, she confirmed that her marriage is not in trouble.

“There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quittin’ my man. And we’ve had some really hard times,” Michelle said. “We have had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I’m married to.”

Barack and Michelle wed in Chicago in 1992.

On Valentine’s Day this year, Barack Obama shared a photo with his wife on Instagram, captioning the post, “Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away.”