/'Serves Hamas propaganda...': US rejects France's decision to recognise state of Palestine - What Marco Rubio said

The United States sharply criticised French President Emmanuel Macron's announcement stating that his country will recognise the State of Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September this year. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called it a reckless decision that would serve the purpose of Hamas. Rubio also stated that the recognition is a slap in the face to the victims ofthe October 7th attack orchestrated by Hamas. The US Secretary of State said that his country rejects the decision announced by the French president and claimed that it will set back peace and pave way for a possible peace, as suggested by Macron.

France to recognise State of Palestine

In a big diplomatic move, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will recognise the state of Palestine at the the United Nations General Assembly in September this year. In a letter to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Macron emphasised the urgency of ending the war in Gaza and protecting civilians, describing his decision as a crucial step toward achieving lasting peace in the Middle East. Macron also reaffirmed France’s support for an immediate ceasefire, the release of Israeli hostages, the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas, and long-term development efforts for a future Palestinian state. The announcement was met with strong condemnation from Israeli officials. France would join list of 147 of the 193 UN member states that have recognised Palestine. It represents 75 percent of the international community.

How Israel reacted?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that France's move would reward terrorism and could lead to the creation of another Iranian proxy, similar to what happened in Gaza. He warned that, under the current conditions, a Palestinian state would serve as a platform for attacking Israel rather than coexisting peacefully. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz described the decision as disgraceful and claimed it amounted to a surrender to terrorism. Meanwhile, far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich went even further, calling on Israel to respond by formally annexing the West Bank.

How Hamas reacted?