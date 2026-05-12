/'Ready to teach a lesson if attacked', says Iranian Parliament speaker Ghalibaf after Trump questions Tehran's intentions

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned on Monday (May 11) that Iran’s military was fully prepared to retaliate against any future attacks, after growing tensions threatened the fragile ceasefire in the Middle East. Posting on X, Ghalibaf said Iran’s armed forces remained on high alert and capable of responding decisively to any aggression.

"Our armed forces are ready to respond and to teach a lesson for any aggression," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on X. "A bad strategy and bad decisions always lead to bad results -- the world already understands this."

The remarks came shortly after Donald Trump voiced frustration over stalled negotiations aimed at ending the Iran conflict. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump accused Iranian leaders of repeatedly changing their positions during talks. “Look, I’ve had to deal with them four or five times; they change their mind,” Trump said. “They’re very dishonorable people, the leadership.”

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Trump said newer Iranian leaders who emerged after several officials were killed in strikes appeared ‘more reasonable’, but added that no breakthrough had been achieved. “I’ve had that in business many times that, you know, the mind changes,” Trump said. He said the sides would appear to make a deal, and the next day they sent you a document that took five days to arrive, when it should have been there in 20 minutes.

“You know, it’s a pretty simple document,” he added. “They will never have a nuclear weapon.”The exchange highlights ongoing uncertainty surrounding diplomatic efforts in the Middle East, with tensions remaining high despite ceasefire attempts and continued international pressure to prevent further escalation.