/'President Xi will give me a big, fat, hug': Trump says China is very happy that he's permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump has claimed that China has agreed not to supply weapons to Iran, saying he had raised the issue directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping and received assurances in response. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said Beijing supported his efforts to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, describing it as a move beneficial for global stability and trade. The strategic waterway is a critical route for global oil shipments and has been at the centre of heightened regional tensions.

“China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also and the World. This situation will never happen again. They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran. President Xi will give me a big, fat hug when I get there in a few weeks. We are working together smartly, and very well. Doesn’t that beat fighting? But remember, we are very good at fighting, if we have to, far better than anyone else,” Trump wrote.

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Earlier, speaking to Fox Business, Trump said he had written directly to Xi, urging him to halt any alleged military support to Tehran. According to Trump, Xi responded in writing and denied that China was supplying weapons to Iran. “I had heard that China’s giving weapons to Iran. You’re seeing it all over the place,” Trump said. “And I wrote him a letter asking him not to do that, and he wrote me a letter saying that essentially he’s not doing that.”

The remarks come as the Trump administration steps up pressure on countries it believes are aiding Iran militarily. Last week, Trump warned that nations supplying weapons to Tehran could face economic penalties, including tariffs of up to 50 per cent.