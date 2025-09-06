/‘Partnership will play key role in fostering global peace’: PM Modi holds talks with Macron on Ukraine, bilateral cooperation

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday (Sep 6). The two leaders exchanged their views on recent developments for the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. They also welcomed bilateral cooperation between the two nations in various areas. PM Modi also expressed that he looks forward to welcoming Macron to India for the AI Impact Summit, which will be held in February next year. The call between the two leaders comes amid the ongoing efforts to find a resolution to end the conflict in Ukraine, which remains a major concern for global peace.

According to the statement issued by the office of PM Modi, the Indian prime minister “reiterated India’s consistent support for peaceful resolution of the conflict and early restoration of peace and stability.” He also thanked Macron for accepting the invitation to the AI Impact Summit hosted by India.

“Both leaders agreed to continue to remain in touch and work closely together to promote global peace and stability,” the statement added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

‘Very good conversation’

Following the talks, both leaders took to social media, informing of the “very good conversation”. PM Modi said in a post on X, “We reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation in various areas. Exchanged views on international and regional issues, including efforts for bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. The India-France Strategic Partnership will continue to play a key role in fostering global peace and stability.”