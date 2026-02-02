/'Pakistan is not coming forward out of fear': BLA releases video of female 'fidayeen' involved in Gwadar Operation

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has released footage showing a woman suicide attacker involved in a coordinated attack across Pakistan’s Balochistan province, an operation described as one of the deadliest in recent years. The woman, identified by the group as Hawa Baloch, appears in the video engaging Pakistani security forces during what the BLA calls the second phase of “Operation Herof” at the Gwadar Front.

According to the group, the recording was made roughly twelve hours before her death. Shot in low light, likely during nighttime or early morning hours, the video captures Baloch in combat alongside other attackers, documenting what the group claims were her final moments. In the footage, Baloch addresses the camera directly, urging members of the Baloch community to rise up and confront Pakistani forces. She frames the conflict as unavoidable and calls for collective participation, presenting her actions as a symbolic stand against the state.

Dressed in a traditional kurta and wearing a cap bearing the BLA emblem, she is also seen speaking with fellow fighters. At one point, when asked about the fighting, she responds casually, suggesting she views the battle with enthusiasm. She is referred to by the codename “Droshum” by another attacker.

Baloch repeatedly accuses Pakistani forces of avoiding direct confrontation, claiming they rely on distant fire rather than engaging face-to-face. She asserts that her group had overrun security positions in the area and portrays the situation as a setback for the Pakistani military. In a broader appeal, she calls on the Baloch population to support armed fighters, rejecting any form of compromise with the state. She criticises those accused of cooperating with authorities and portrays the conflict as one requiring total commitment.