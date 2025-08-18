Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Washington and will be meeting Trump on Tuesday (August 19). This meeting comes seven months after he last met the US president in February. Zelensky has sought help to end the war in his homeland, urging allies and like-minded people to bring an end to what began in February 2022. Hopeful that this meeting with Trump, in which prominent EU leaders will accompany him, will be successful.

"I am grateful to POTUS for the invitation. We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably. And peace must be lasting," the Ukrainian president wrote on X.

“Not like it was years ago, when Ukraine was forced to give up Crimea and part of our East—part of Donbas—and Putin simply used it as a springboard for a new attack,” he pointed out. Also mentioning that, yet again in 2022, the country was in a similar position while defending its land.

“When Ukraine was given so called “security guarantees” in 1994, but they didn't work. Of course, Crimea should not have been given up then, just as Ukrainians did not give up Kyiv, Odesa, or Kharkiv after 2022. Ukrainians are fighting for their land, for their independence,” he added.

"I am confident that we will defend Ukraine, effectively guarantee security," lauding the soldiers on the frontline, Zelensky mentioned the notable gains in regions like Donetsk and Sumy. "Our people will always be grateful to President Trump, everyone in America, and every partner and ally for their support and invaluable assistance. Russia must end this war, which it started. And I hope that our joint strength with America, with our European friends, will force Russia into a real peace," he is confident that the upcoming interaction with the US president will be fruitful and put an end to the conflict in Ukraine.