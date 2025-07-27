/'Operated to recruit terrorists...': Israel kills Hezbollah commander Ali Abd al-Qader Ismail in drone strike inside Lebanon

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Saturday (July 27) said that its drone strike in southern Lebanon has killed a top Hezbollah commander identified as Ali Abed al-Qader Ismail. The IDF said that it launched a drone strike in Lebanon's Bint Jbeil area and killed Ismail, who was involved in efforts to restore Hezbollah's capabilities. It also added that Ismail's activities “constituted a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.” The IDF also declared that it will continue to remove "any threat posed to the State of Israel." This marks the third attack on a Hezbollah terrorist in Bint Jbeil sector within the past week.

The man “was involved in efforts to rehabilitate the terrorist organization in the Bint Jbeil area of southern Lebanon and operated to recruit terrorists during the war,” a military statement said. On Thursday, Israel said it had struck Hezbollah weapons depots and a rocket launcher, and “eliminated a Hezbollah terrorist” in Lebanon’s south. Lebanon said it was in violation of the November truce reached between Israel and Lebanon. Under the truce, Hezbollah was to withdraw its fighters north of the Litani river, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the Israeli border, leaving Lebanon’s army and United Nations peacekeepers as the only armed parties in the region. Israel was to withdraw its troops from Lebanon. However, Lebanon claims that Israeli troops continue to be present in as many as five areas.

