'Not to punish but...': US sanctions 6 Indian companies over oil trade with Iran hours after 25% tariff imposition

The US has sanctioned six Indian firms for allegedly trading Iranian petroleum products, violating US sanctions. Their US assets are frozen, and American entities are barred from dealing with them. Firms in Turkey, the UAE, China, and Indonesia were also targeted.
The United States has imposed sanctions on at least half a dozen Indian companies for allegedly trading with Iranian petroleum and petrochemicals. The US Department of State on Wednesday (July 30) announced sanctions against multiple firms - including several from India. Those from India include Kanchan Polymers, Alchemical Solutions Pvt Ltd, Ramniklal S Gosalia and Company, Jupiter Dye Chem Pvt Ltd, Global Industrial Chemicals Ltd., and Persistent Petrochem Pvt. Ltd. The US Department of State alleged that the Indian firms knowingly engaged in “significant transactions” for the purchase and marketing of Iranian petroleum products, violating American sanctions on Iran. Under the sanctions, all assets of these companies in the United States or controlled by US persons are now frozen. American individuals and companies are prohibited from conducting business with the sanctioned entities. The action also blocks any entity that is 50% or more owned by the sanctioned companies. The sanctions also targeted companies in Turkey, the UAE, China, and Indonesia.
The sanctioned Indian companies include some of the country’s major petrochemical traders. The sanctioned companies can petition for removal from the US Treasury’s Specially Designated Nationals list. The US government says the “ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about a positive change in behaviour. Companies wishing to contest their designation can submit petitions to the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, according to a fact sheet shared by the US Department of State.
The sanctions come as the US continues its “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran, targeting what it calls the country’s “shadow fleet” of vessels and intermediary companies that help transport Iranian oil and petrochemicals globally. US officials have said that Iran uses revenue from oil and petrochemical exports to fund what Washington describes as “destabilising activities” in the West Asia and support for terrorist groups. It also comes after the Donald Trump administration announced 25 percent tariffs “plus a penalty” for India. Trump also announced an ‘additional penalty’ on India for it for its oil and arms purchases from Russia. While acknowledging India as a “friend,” Trump criticised the country for maintaining excessively high tariffs and what he described as “obnoxious” non-monetary trade barriers, which he claimed have hindered US–India trade for years. He also condemned India’s continued purchase of military equipment and energy from Russia, calling it inappropriate amid ongoing global efforts to halt Russia’s war in Ukraine. In response, India’s government stated it is reviewing the decision and reaffirmed its commitment to negotiating a fair, balanced trade agreement that protects domestic interests. Meanwhile, India has historically maintained trade relationships with Iran, though it has reduced Iranian oil imports significantly since 2019 following previous US sanctions.