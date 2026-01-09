/'Nobody wants him, he's gonna be out of office soon': Trump reacts to Macron's decision to not join 'Board of Peace'

After the French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would not join the 'Board of Peace', US President Donald Trump said "nobody wants" the French leader either. The American president added that Macron was going to be out of the office "very soon". Board of Peace is an initiative by the US President Donald Trump to "promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict".
"Well, nobody wants him because he's going to be out of office very soon... If they feel hostile, I'll put a 200% tariffs on his wines and champagnes and he'll join," Trump told reporters on Tuesday (Jan 20).