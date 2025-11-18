/'No one above the law': Bangladesh interim leader Muhammad Yunus hails death sentence for ousted PM Sheikh Hasina

On Monday (Nov 17), Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) sentenced ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to death. The decision comes after finding Hasina guilty of “crimes against humanity”. The tribunal noted that she ordered killings and also mentioned that she incited violence during the uprising in the country in 2024. She fled the country and reportedly stays in Indian capital New Delhi ever since. As the verdict was out, interim leader Muhammad Yunus welcomed the death penalty for Hasina ruled by the tribunal. He said “no one is above the law” and the ruling “recognises suffering” of the students killed during the protests in 2024. He noted, that as many as 1,400 lives were lost.

He took to X, to write, “The courts of Bangladesh have spoken with a clarity that resonates across the nation and beyond. The conviction and sentencing affirm a fundamental principle: no one, regardless of power, is above the law. This verdict offers vital, if insufficient, justice to the thousands harmed in the uprising of July and August 2024, and to the families who still carry their loss.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He added, “Bangladesh is now rejoining global currents of accountability. The students and citizens who stood for change understood this, and many paid with their lives—giving their today for our tomorrow.”

In response to this, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “India has noted the verdict announced by the "International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh" concerning former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.”