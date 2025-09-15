On Sunday (September 14), New York Governor Kathy Hochul endorsed Zohran Mamdani for the mayoral race. She highlighted that ever since US President Donald Trump assumed office for the second term in 2025, there have been ‘abhorrent and destructive policies’ coming from Washington every passing day. This, she mentioned, has been the reason behind New Yorkers struggling for jobs.

In an opinion published in the news outlet New York Times, she wrote, “Since taking office in January, Mr. Trump has killed jobs and dragged down our economy with tariff tax hikes that make life more expensive for working families.” While Trump's believes Mamdani ‘will completely crush New York City’. Earlier in July, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, in a briefing, said Mamdani ‘pedals anti-semitism, praises pro-Hamas groups, wants Israel abolished and believes wealthy Americans should not exist’.

She said, “Mr. Mamdani and I will both be fearless in confronting the president’s extreme agenda — with urgency, conviction and the defiance that defines New York. And we must never allow Mr. Trump to control our city like the king he wants to be. Anyone who accepts his tainted influence or benefits from it is compromised from the start.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source