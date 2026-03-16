'My heart is broken for our three kids': Widow of Alabama airman, who died in Iraq crash, grieves husband

The widow of an Alabama airman who was aboard the US refuelling aircraft that crashed in western Iraq has said that the death of her husband has "shattered" their world. Major Alex Klinner died when the KC-135 Stratotanker crashed. His brother-in-law, James Harrill, told the Associated Press that he leaves behind 7-month-old twins and a 2-year-old son. Five other crew members were also on board the aeroplane that crashed amid the ongoing Iran war. “On March 12, our world shattered. I’m devastated to lose the best person I know, the person who made everything more fun, my best friend," his wife, Libby, wrote on Instagram. Klinner had been on deployment for only around a week when he died in the crash. “My heart is broken for our three kids who will grow up not knowing him,” Libby wrote on Instagram. He graduated from Auburn University in 2016 and was promoted to Major only a few months ago.
His sister-in-law, Sarah Rose Harrill, started a GoFundMe page for the 33-year-old, which had received more than 1 million in donations till Sunday morning. A heartbroken Libby wrote that her kids won't get to see their "goofy and funny" father. “They won’t witness his selflessness, the way he thought about everyone else before himself,” she added. “They won’t get to feel the deep love he had for them. ... He was an incredible person and husband, but he was the best dad.”
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Iraq airplane victims
Meanwhile, Sarah described Klinner as a "devoted husband, a loving father" and someone who would "help anyone who needed it." He was assigned to the 6th Air Refuelling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida, along with Captain Ariana G. Savino and Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt. US Central Command said in a post on X early Friday that the aircraft went down around 2 pm ET Thursday. All six crew members aboard the aircraft died in the Thursday crash over Iraq. "The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. However, the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire,” CENTCOM said. Others who died have been identified as Capt. Seth R. Koval, 38, Capt. Curtis J. Angst, 30, and Tech. Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons, 28.