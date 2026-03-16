'My heart is broken for our three kids': Widow of Alabama airman, who died in Iraq crash, grieves husband

The widow of an Alabama airman who was aboard the US refuelling aircraft that crashed in western Iraq has said that the death of her husband has "shattered" their world. Major Alex Klinner died when the KC-135 Stratotanker crashed. His brother-in-law, James Harrill, told the Associated Press that he leaves behind 7-month-old twins and a 2-year-old son. Five other crew members were also on board the aeroplane that crashed amid the ongoing Iran war. “On March 12, our world shattered. I’m devastated to lose the best person I know, the person who made everything more fun, my best friend," his wife, Libby, wrote on Instagram. Klinner had been on deployment for only around a week when he died in the crash. “My heart is broken for our three kids who will grow up not knowing him,” Libby wrote on Instagram. He graduated from Auburn University in 2016 and was promoted to Major only a few months ago.

His sister-in-law, Sarah Rose Harrill, started a GoFundMe page for the 33-year-old, which had received more than 1 million in donations till Sunday morning. A heartbroken Libby wrote that her kids won't get to see their "goofy and funny" father. “They won’t witness his selflessness, the way he thought about everyone else before himself,” she added. “They won’t get to feel the deep love he had for them. ... He was an incredible person and husband, but he was the best dad.”

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Iraq airplane victims