/'Leave the country...': India issues another advisory for its citizens in Iran amid rising US tensions

Amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran, the Embassy of India in Tehran has issued an advisory urging Indian nationals who are currently in the country, that include students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists to leave by available means of transport. The Embassy said that the advisory is in continuation of the earlier notice issued on Jan 14, 2026 that appealed for caution and asked the citizens avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments.

The Embassy all Indian nationals who are in Iran, and who have not registered with the Indian Embassy to do so immediately. “All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily available with them. They are requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance in this regard." The Indian Embassy also shared its emergency contact numbers: Mobile Numbers: +989128109115; +989128109109;+989128109102; +989932179359,” it added.



Earlier, the MEA on Feb 14 issued a fresh advisory urging its citizens to avoid travel to Iran till further notice. “In view of the ongoing developments in Iran, Indian nationals are once again strongly advised to avoid travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice. MEA’s advisory issued on 5 January 2026 may also be referred to,” said MEA. In the January 5 advisory, the MEA had advised to avoid non-essential travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran and urged the Indian citizens and PIOs currently in Iran to exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, and closely monitor news as well as the website and social media handles of the Embassy of India in Tehran. It also advised Indian nationals living in Iran on resident-visas to register with the Indian Embassy, if not already done so.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump to attack Iran soon?