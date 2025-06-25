/‘Kim Jong Un’ at NATO Summit? Man impersonates North Korean leader, stages satirical protest | WATCH

A man impersonating the Supreme Leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, was seen protesting outside the ongoing NATO Summit in the Netherlands. The international discussions will focus on a variety of issues, including the Israel-Iran war, the Russia-Ukraine war and others. The talks come a day after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Tel Aviv and Tehran, bringing the 12-day conflict to an end. Staging a satirical protest, the ‘Kim Jong Un’ lookalike said, “I’m coming to see my good friend Donald Trump.” He added that US President Donald Trump is “on the side of autocracy”, adding that he is here to encourage him and “destroy democracy in Europe.”

He was carrying a balloon rocket with text reading ‘Trump’s here to negotiate peace – Putin’s peace’ and ‘Europe, my troops are already in Ukraine, where are yours?’ He said, “Donald Trump is now on the side of autocracy, not democracy. So I’m here to encourage him, here to destroy democracy in Europe.”

Responding to a question by a reporter, he said, “Me and him, we’re best buddies. And he will not do anything to me. My missiles reach mainland USA. I can hit Hawaii in a couple of hours, I can hit Guam, and I can hit Los Angeles, and even Mar-a-Lago in Florida. So, Trump really is my friend, but he knows that I’m a man to be feared.”

NATO Chief Mark Rutte urged allies and industries to do more, better and together, stressing the demand signal NATO is sending to the defence industry. The leaders of the Western defence at the summit in The Hague are set to commit to spending five per cent of national output on defence and related infrastructure.