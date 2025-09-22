/'Indians have a playbook...': Pak DG ISPR puts onus on India for failing to control BLA and TTP

Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Director General, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in a recent media interaction, spoke of India’s ‘playbook of using terror as a tool of state’.
Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Director General, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in a recent media interaction, spoke of India’s ‘playbook of using terror as a tool of state’. This comment comes as the country has been unsuccessful in handling terror outfits operating on its own soil, viz. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). In an interview with a German news outlet, Chaudhry said, and was quoted by news outlet Dawn, “We have no doubt in our minds in Pakistan that each and every incident of terrorism that happens in Pakistan — behind that is Indian support and its abetment.”
He also mentioned the implications of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan that was in place on May 10. The ceasefire was announced after four days of cross-border firing between the two nations. The DGMOs engaged in a telephonic conversation, which led to the decision. Though Pakistan credits US President Donald Trump for the mediation but India’s stand remains clear that the countries involved were the reason behind pause.