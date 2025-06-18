/'India never accepted mediation': PM Modi and Trump's telephonic exchange lasts 35 minutes

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, in a telephonic exchange, the latter was briefed on Operation Sindoor. They were scheduled to meet on the sidelines of G7, as Trump returned to US early, the leaders resorted to a phone call that lasted for approximately 35 minutes.

This call also took place after Trump called PM Modi to express his condolences after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, he had also assured support against terrorism in the wake of the dastardly attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent people in Kashmir.

In his statement, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, PM Modi clearly told President Trump that throughout this entire sequence of events, at no point were topics such as the India-US trade deal or US mediation between India and Pakistan discussed. The discussions regarding pausing military actions took place directly between India and Pakistan through existing military channels, on Pakistan’s request.

PM Modi emphasised on the fact that India has never accepted mediation, does not accept it now, and will never accept it. And on this matter, there is complete political consensus in the country.

President Trump heard through and understood the details provided by PM Modi and expressed support for India’s fight against terrorism. The prime minister was also clear that India no longer views terrorism as a proxy war but as an act of war, and Operation Sindoor is still ongoing.

India's stand against terrorism has been clear and undeterred. Operation Sindoor is now a part of the country's fight against terrorism and is now a part of the national defence doctrine.



President Trump asked PM Modi if he could stop by the United States on his way back from Canada, where he was attending the G7 Summit. Due to pre-scheduled commitments, the Indian prime minister expressed his inability to do so. Though both leaders then agreed to make efforts to meet in the near future.