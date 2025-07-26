/'Immigration is killing...': Trump issues BIG warning for Europe - Here's what he said on reaching Scotland

United States President Donald Trump issued a big warning to European nations over immigration. Speaking to reporters on the tarmac after disembarking from Air Force One in Scotland, Trump said that Europe is being killed due to immigration and it should act immediately
United States President Donald Trump is in Scotland on Friday (July 25) for some golf and bilateral talks that could yield a trade deal with the European Union. Speaking to reporters on the tarmac after disembarking from Air Force One in Scotland, Trump issued a big warning to European nations over immigration. Trump said that immigration is killing Europe, and it must do something immediately to solve it. He also bragged about his immigration move and steps at the US-Mexico border.
“On immigration, you better get your act together. You're not going to have Europe anymore. You got to get your act together...You got to stop the horrible invasion that's happening to Europe, many countries in Europe,” Trump said. Notably, Trump's father, Fred, and mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, emigrated to the US from Europe. He also said that "some" leaders have not let it happen, and they're not getting the "proper" credit. “I could name them right now, but I'm gonna embarrass other ones. This immigration is killing Europe," he added. Trump also said, "As you know, last month, we had nobody entering our country. We took out a lot of bad people that got there.”
Earlier on reaching Scotland, Trump told reporters that he would visit his two golf properties in Scotland and meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, whom he called a "highly respected woman." Trump repeated his earlier comment about a 50-50 chance of securing a deal with the EU, adding it would be his administration's biggest trade agreement thus far, if it came together. However, he said there were still "sticking points" with Brussels on "maybe 20 different things." Before he left Washington, Trump said his administration was working hard on a possible trade deal with the EU, and Brussels was keen to make a deal. Von der Leyen said later she would meet Trump in Scotland on Sunday.