Women in Afghanistan have been bearing the brunt of losing their right to education ever since the Taliban took over in 2021. In hope of a new life, many fled to Iran to seek refuge and fulfil their aspirations. On such Afghan woman is Habiba. She moved to Iran to pursue a master's degree in engineering in the neighbouring country. And in an unfortunate twist of events, she was deported from the country in July, even before she could complete her degree. “I was so close,” she recalled.

While narrating how events unfolded, the 31-year-old told news agency Reuters that she was returned home with her laptop and her documents. Her dreams of securing a future came crumbling down after Iran began deporting Afghans amid the conflict with Israel.

She said she was really close to completing her degree, and she had hoped that would have helped her navigate her future, which many girls and women in her homeland are still dreaming of. Girls have been restricted from studying beyond class six under the new Taliban regime. The Taliban had once shown a sliver of hope before they overturned it. Yet again, leaving many women in despair.

Education for girls in Afghanistan — hope in despair